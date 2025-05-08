Amit Shah Speaks To Chiefs Of Border Guarding Forces Amid Heightened Tension With Pak

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night spoke to chiefs of the country's border guarding forces, including the BSF that guards India's border with Pakistan, sources said.
During the conversation, the home minister took stock of the situation along the international borders as there has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan following India's strike on multiple locations in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday and Pakistan's attempts to strike Indian military sites on Thursday.
Indian armed forces foiled the Pakistani attempts.
The directors general of the border guarding forces briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation and the steps taken to beef up security, the sources said.
While the BSF guards the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the ITBP guards India's border with China and the SSB guards the border with Nepal and Bhutan.
Read Also
Baseless Allegations: Pakistan Denies Role In Drone Attacks On India
Indian Military Thwarts Fresh Attempts By Pak To Attack Military Installations
Shah also spoke to the chief of the CISF and took stock of the security at airports in the country, the sources said.
The CISF guards most of the airports in the country, metro networks and other vital installations.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08052025000215011059ID1109526670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment