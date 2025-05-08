Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amit Shah Speaks To Chiefs Of Border Guarding Forces Amid Heightened Tension With Pak

Amit Shah Speaks To Chiefs Of Border Guarding Forces Amid Heightened Tension With Pak


2025-05-08 10:09:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night spoke to chiefs of the country's border guarding forces, including the BSF that guards India's border with Pakistan, sources said.

During the conversation, the home minister took stock of the situation along the international borders as there has been heightened tension between India and Pakistan following India's strike on multiple locations in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday and Pakistan's attempts to strike Indian military sites on Thursday.

Indian armed forces foiled the Pakistani attempts.

The directors general of the border guarding forces briefed the home minister about the prevailing situation and the steps taken to beef up security, the sources said.

While the BSF guards the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, the ITBP guards India's border with China and the SSB guards the border with Nepal and Bhutan.

Read Also Baseless Allegations: Pakistan Denies Role In Drone Attacks On India Indian Military Thwarts Fresh Attempts By Pak To Attack Military Installations

Shah also spoke to the chief of the CISF and took stock of the security at airports in the country, the sources said.

The CISF guards most of the airports in the country, metro networks and other vital installations.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN08052025000215011059ID1109526670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search