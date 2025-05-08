BSF Foils Major Infiltration Bid Along IB In J & K's Samba

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a major infiltration bid by suspected terrorists was foiled by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
“At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K,” the Border Security Force said in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.
It was not immediately clear whether any terrorist was hit by the firing. Things will become clear after a thorough search in the area in the morning, officials said.
The infiltration bid came on a day when India neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.
