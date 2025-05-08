Pakistan's F-16 And 2 JF-17 Jets Shot Down By India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India has shot down Pakistan Air Force's F-16 as well as two JF-17 aircraft after Pakistan tried to attack multiple locations in Jammu and Punjab, government sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan made attempts to target several locations in India; however, Indian air defence guns shot down the intruding drones.

India also shot down Pakistan's Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) inside its Punjab province, sources said, adding that it fell on their side.

Meanwhile, drone attacks have also been foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, and a drone was shot down in Akhnoor.

Two Kamikaze drones were also shot down in Poonch.

According to sources, the Indian SAM (Surface-to-air missile) shot down the F-16 fighter jet near the Sargodha air base.

Notably, F-16 is one of Pakistan's main fighter jets that it procured from the US. Along with it, the JF-17 is another crucial fighter aircraft. The F-16 fighter jets, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, were given to Pakistan in the late 1980s. These jets were also used by the Pakistan Air Force after India's Balakot air strikes in 2019.

Earlier, Pakistan also attempted a missile strike in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer region late on Thursday, prompting a swift response from India's air defence systems.

The air defence systems in the region have been fully activated to intercept and neutralise incoming threats. More than 70 missiles have been destroyed mid-air, preventing any damage to ground targets, sources said.

In a major escalation, Pakistan simultaneously attacked several locations in Jammu, including the airport. Rockets were fired at Jammu from across the International Border on Thursday night.

One of the drones hit the Jammu Civil Airport, prompting fighter jets to scramble in response. India activated its air defence systems, which successfully intercepted the incoming rockets.

Pakistani troops have also resorted to unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Samba, and Uri districts of Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday evening.

Eight Pakistani missiles were intercepted by the S-400 air defence system over Jammu airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and nearby areas. Two Pakistani drones were downed near Jammu University.

The Integrated Defence Staff in a statement said, "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per standard operating procedure with kinetic and non-kinetic means."

The escalation by Pakistan followed less than 48 hours after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.