Robot vacuum-mop devices have firmly established themselves as a core category within the cleaning appliance industry. Driven by intense focus in both R&D and market demand, the category has evolved rapidly in recent years, making significant strides in overcoming traditional limitations. Historically, robot vacuum-mops were considered less effective than dedicated floor scrubbers, but thanks to emerging technologies such as intelligent stain recognition and enhanced mop design, the performance gap between the two categories is narrowing quickly. These advancements have enabled the latest generation of robot vacuum-mops to deliver outstanding cleaning capabilities.

To support consumers in making more informed and intuitive choices, TÜV Rheinland has extended its Effective Deep Cleaning certification-originally developed for floor scrubbers-to include robot vacuum-mop products. The certification provides a structured evaluation based on real-world cleaning scenarios and focuses on three key performance areas: First, full-scene cleaning performance is tested through over 10 rigorous assessments, including dust removal from hard floors and carpets, large debris pickup, and hair entanglement management. Second, intelligent mopping capabilities are evaluated, particularly in handling both dry and wet stubborn stains. Third, base station ecosystem performance is assessed across eight dimensions, including dust collection efficiency, self-cleaning functionality, and sterilization performance.

The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28, recently launched overseas by global smart home leader Anker Innovations, has been awarded TÜV Rheinland Effective Deep Cleaning certification in this expanded category. The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E28 excelled in testing, achieving a floor dust removal rate exceeding 90% and a 100% large particle removal rate. In hair entanglement tests using 30 cm human hair, the E28 consistently demonstrated outstanding anti-tangle performance. It also effectively removed 24-hour dried coffee stains, demonstrating robust mopping performance. Additionally, the mop exhibited remarkable self-cleaning performance, while the base station's cleaning solution achieved a self-cleaning sterilization rate above 99%, affirming the E28's exceptional performance throughout the cleaning cycle.

TÜV Rheinland Effective Deep Cleaning certification establishes a new benchmark for the performance of next-generation robot vacuum-mops. By basing evaluations on actual usage conditions, the certification helps highlight products that excel in real-life environments while simplifying the decision-making process for consumers. As cleaning appliance technologies continue to evolve, TÜV Rheinland remains committed to collaborating with industry innovators. Through a rigorous, science-based certification system, TÜV Rheinland will continue to drive product excellence and deliver cleaner, more intelligent solutions to households around the world.

