GOHEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Gohealth, Inc. On Behalf Of Gohealth Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. (“GoHealth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:GOCO) on behalf of GoHealth stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GoHealth has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the filing of a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurance companies and insurance broker organizations, including GoHealth, "alleging that from 2016 through at least 2021, the defendant insurers paid hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks to the defendant brokers in exchange for enrollments into the insurers' Medicare Advantage plans."

On news of the DOJ's lawsuit, GoHealth's stock price fell $1.09 per share, or 10.35%, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025.

