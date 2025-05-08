VENTURE GLOBAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Venture Global, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Venture Global on February 17, 2025 with a Class Period pursuant and/or traceable to Venture's registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about January 24, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Venture Global have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that Venture Global made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Venture Global's ability to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the world and to continue development of its five natural gas liquefication and export projects depended on customer contracts; (2) Venture Global was facing legal challenges from existing large clients, such as BP and Shell, due to delays in supply contracts as it commissioned its projects; and (3) accordingly, Venture Global's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Venture Global, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

