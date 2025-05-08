KOHL’S ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kohl’S Corporation On Behalf Of Kohl’S Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kohl's Corporation (“Kohl's” or the“Company”) (NYSE:KSS) on behalf of Kohl's stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kohl's has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2025, Kohl's revealed that its CEO had been terminated after violating company policy by engaging in "vendor transactions that involved undisclosed conflicts of interest." Specifically, Kohl's stated that he had "directed that the Company conduct business with a vendor founded by an individual with whom [he] has a personal relationship on highly unusual terms favorable to the vendor and that he also caused the Company to enter into a multi-million dollar consulting agreement wherein the same individual was a part of the consulting team." Following this news, Kohl's stock dropped on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kohl's shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

