ORGANON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Organon & Co. On Behalf Of Organon Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Organon & Co. (“Organon” or the“Company”) (NYSE:OGN) on behalf of Organon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Organon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 1, 2025, Organon reported mixed Q1 FY25 results, missing expectations on revenue decline of 7% y/y to $1.51B. The majority of the decline was attributed to a 17% y/y decline in Biosimilars and an 11% y/y drop in Established Brands on the loss of Atozet exclusivity. On the back of these results, OGN announced it was cutting its dividend from $0.28 to $0.02 (a decrease of more than 92%).

Following this news, the price of Organon stock fell more than 28% on the same day.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Organon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

