Chicago's Own Dawerido Teams Up With Freddie Gibbs And Release This Summer's Anthem Titled Brother$


Chicago-based hip-hop artist Daweirdo teams up with Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs to deliver their powerful new single,“Brothers .” With raw, introspective lyrics and a gritty, soul-infused beat, the track dives deep into the struggles, bonds, and breakthroughs that define the human experience. Already making waves, Daweirdo has amassed over 250,000 streams on Spotify, marking him as one of the most promising rising voices in hip-hop.


vyd/DaweirdoBrother

DaWerido , Freddie Gibbs , Brother$ Official Music Video

