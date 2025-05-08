Who Is Asim Munir? All You Need To Know About Pakistan's Controversial Army Chief

Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, have linked Asim Munir's communal and militant rhetoric to the timing and nature of the Pahalgam attack, suggesting that his statements served as a dog whistle for militant groups to escalate their operations.

| Pakistan Prime Minister picks Lt Gen Asim Munir as new army chief

Asim Munir's warnings of a“swift and notched-up response” to any Indian military action following the Pahalgam massacre have only heightened tensions, signalling a readiness to escalate the conflict.

The situation remains volatile, with the Pahalgam attack and Asim Munir's inflammatory rhetoric contributing to a dangerous cycle of provocation and retaliation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Here are some controversies of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Asim Munir has been widely criticised for intervening in Pakistan's civilian politics despite his military role. He is accused of suppressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including using military courts to try civilians involved in the May 9, 2023 riots following Khan's arrest. Imran Khan has accused Munir of conspiring against him, violating neutrality agreements, and even plotting to assassinate him.

After the May 9 riots, Asim Munir initiated trials of civilians in military courts under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act , a move condemned by human rights groups and later struck down by Pakistan's Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

During the May 9 unrest, Asim Munir allegedly threatened senior officers and warned families of those involved in the riots that if he "goes down he will take others down with him," according to former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, though these claims were contested by Pakistani officials.

Asim Munir has been criticised for endorsing the deportation of illegal Afghan refugees despite their difficult circumstances.

In April 2025, Asim Munir described Kashmir as Pakistan's“jugular vein” and emphasised religious and cultural differences between Muslims and Hindus, echoing the two-nation theory. These remarks were seen as inflammatory and aimed at rallying nationalist sentiment amid internal challenges.

Asim Munir was the head of Pakistan's ISI during the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and is alleged to be the mastermind behind the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. His provocative speeches shortly before the Pahalgam attack have been linked to inciting terrorism in Kashmir.

Munir's leadership has faced dissent within the Pakistan Army , including forced retirements of senior officers and calls from junior officers for his resignation, partly due to failures in security and handling of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

US Congressman Ro Khanna called for sanctions against Asim Munir for targeting family members of pro-democracy activists. Analysts like Michael Kugelman have warned that Munir's extended tenure consolidates excessive military power at the expense of democracy. Michael Rubin compared Munir to a terrorist akin to Osama bin Laden following the Pahalgam attack.