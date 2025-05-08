Update: One Killed, Five Injured In India's Drone Strikes On Pakistan: Official
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said, 25 Harop drones had been shot down, using a combination of electronic countermeasures and kinetic fire, since the escalation began.
Earlier, in a media briefing, ISPR Director General, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said, one drone partially struck a military installation near Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, injuring four personnel and causing minor damage to equipment. In a separate incident, one civilian was killed and another injured in the Miano area of Sindh province.– NNN-APP
