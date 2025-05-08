Update: One Killed, Five Injured In India's Drone Strikes On Pakistan: Official

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 9 (NNN-APP) – At least one civilian was killed and five others, including four military personnel, were injured, in a series of drone strikes by India, targeting multiple locations in Pakistan, since the early hours of Thursday, the Pakistani military said, yesterday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said, 25 Harop drones had been shot down, using a combination of electronic countermeasures and kinetic fire, since the escalation began.

Earlier, in a media briefing, ISPR Director General, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said, one drone partially struck a military installation near Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, injuring four personnel and causing minor damage to equipment. In a separate incident, one civilian was killed and another injured in the Miano area of Sindh province.– NNN-APP

