New Book 'My Little Book Of Miracles: Beyond The Veil' Shares Firsthand Accounts Of Faith And Divine Provision

GALLANTE, TEMECULA, CANADA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A newly released book,“My Little Book of Miracles: Beyond the Veil” by Cynthia Lee, presents a poignant collection of real-life accounts that explore the role of faith, obedience, and divine intervention during times of need.The book opens with a dedication that expresses deep gratitude to family, friends, and to Jesus Christ. It is followed by an introduction that confronts the spiritual consequences of materialism and greed, drawing from Biblical principles to emphasize the importance of seeking spiritual fulfillment over material gain. The foundational message, inspired by Matthew 6:33, urges readers to prioritize the Kingdom of God, trusting that their earthly needs will be met.The core of the book is structured around three personal narratives. In the opening chapter,“My Last Cube of Butter,” Cynthia recounts a moment of scarcity as a single mother of four. In a pivotal act of obedience, she chooses to give away her last food item-a cube of butter-to a neighbor in need. The following day, an unexpected delivery of groceries, including butter, reinforces the central theme of miraculous provision through faith.Thematically, the book focuses on five key spiritual principles: acting on faith, obeying divine direction, experiencing miracles, practicing generosity, and recognizing God's enduring love. Each chapter is underscored by scriptural references, including 1 Timothy 6:10 and Hebrews 11:1, to provide theological context and support for the experiences described.While the stories are rooted in deeply personal circumstances, they are presented with an emphasis on broader spiritual lessons. The author's intention appears to be to document and reflect upon events that illustrate the relationship between divine faithfulness and human obedience.About the AuthorCynthia Lee, a lifelong musician from a music entertainment family, began public performances at the age of eight alongside her accomplished father. Her musical journey has included numerous live performances and the release of her album Tide Dreams in 2017, which gained international recognition. Over the course of a life marked by both triumphs and challenges, a deep relationship with Jesus Christ has remained the cornerstone of her strength and purpose. Now focused on writing, Cynthia shares spiritual reflections drawn from over five decades of walking in faith. Her latest work, My Little Book of Miracles: Beyond the Veil, reflects this journey. A devoted mother and grandmother to a large, faith-filled family, she continues to leave a legacy rooted in gratitude, healing, and unwavering belief in God's guidance.

Cynthia Lee

Cynthia Lee

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.