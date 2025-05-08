403
US: We Are Steps Away From Allowing Aid Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 8 (KUNA) -- The US Department of State said Thursday that the US is finalizing a solution to allow the delivery of aid and food into the Gaza Strip. Due to President Donlad Trump's "inspirational leadership, we are steps away from that solution, from being able to deliver the aid and the food," Spokesperson for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce told reporters.
"We welcome moves to quickly get urgent food aid into Gaza in a way -- and you've heard me remark on this repeatedly, in a way that the food aid actually gets to those to whom it's intended."
Bruce said that it would be, to say the least, disappointing to let this opportunity to improve lives go and fail, as well as the other efforts have been also.
She pointed out that a different approach would be adopted in the distribution of aid to make sure they reached those targeted.
"This is a new approach with one focus, get help to people right now," she clarified.
She hinted that the UN organizations may be excluded from the aid delivery and distribution in Gaza.
"What I can say regarding the UN, as you've intimated, has had some problems, but endless press releases and Hamas appeasement have not delivered food medicine or shelter to those who need it," she said. (end)
