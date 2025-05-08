Nelnet Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LINCOLN, Neb., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI ) today reported GAAP net income of $82.6 million, or $2.26 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with GAAP net income of $73.4 million, or $1.98 per share, for the same period a year ago. Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $87.4 million, or $2.39 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $67.4 million, or $1.81 per share, for the same period in 2024. "We're pleased with Nelnet's strong operating results to kick off 2025," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "In a challenging and uncertain economic environment, all our core businesses are performing well and contributing to this momentum. We enhanced our already strong capital and liquidity positions, allowing us to be ready to strategically invest in opportunities that we believe will drive long-term success and value creation." Nelnet has four reportable operating segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) and Nelnet Bank segments, both part of the company's Nelnet Financial Services (NFS) division, and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems (referred to as Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS)) and Education Technology Services and Payments (referred to as Nelnet Business Services (NBS)) segments. Other business activities and operating segments that are not reportable and not part of the NFS division are combined and included in Corporate Activities. Asset Generation and Management The AGM operating segment reported loan and investment net interest income of $52.9 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared with $40.6 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in 2025 was due to an increase in loan spread2, but was partially offset by the expected runoff of the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loan portfolio. The average balance of loans outstanding decreased from $11.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024 to $9.5 billion for the same period in 2025. AGM recognized a provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025 of $13.0 million ($9.9 million after tax), compared with $6.5 million ($4.9 million after tax) in the first quarter of 2024. Provision for loan losses was primarily impacted by establishing an initial allowance for loans acquired during the period. During the first quarter of 2025, AGM acquired $832.6 million of loans, including $702.8 million of FFELP loans. In addition, AGM recognized a loss of $3.8 million ($2.9 million after tax) related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, compared with income of $5.7 million ($4.3 million after tax) for the same period in 2024. AGM recognized net income after tax of $22.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $25.6 million for the same period in 2024.

1 Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.



2 Loan spread represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets.

Nelnet Bank

As of March 31, 2025, Nelnet Bank had a $761.6 million and $872.2 million loan and investment portfolio, respectively, and total deposits, including intercompany deposits, of $1.38 billion. Nelnet Bank reported loan and investment net interest income of $12.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared with $7.6 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in 2025 was due to an increase in the loan and investment portfolio and net interest margin.

Nelnet Bank recognized a provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2025 of $2.3 million ($1.7 million after tax), compared with $4.4 million ($3.3 million after tax) in the first quarter of 2024. In addition, Nelnet Bank recognized a loss of $2.5 million ($1.9 million after tax) related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, compared with income of $2.3 million ($1.7 million after tax) for the same period in 2024.

Nelnet Bank recognized net income after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $1.5 million, compared with $0.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Loan Servicing and Systems

Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $120.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $127.2 million for the same period in 2024. On April 1, 2024, the company began to earn revenue under its new Unified Servicing and Data Solution (USDS) contract which replaced its legacy student loan servicing contract with the Department of Education (Department). Revenue earned under the USDS contract on a per borrower blended basis is lower than the legacy contract. The decrease in revenue from the government servicing contract was partially offset by an increase in private education loan servicing revenue. Private and consumer loan servicing revenue increased to $22.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $12.6 million for the same period in 2024, as a result of the conversion of Discover Financial Services and SoFi Lending Corp. loan portfolios during the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the company was servicing $542.3 billion in government-owned, FFELP, private education, and consumer loans for 15.6 million borrowers, compared with $532.2 billion in servicing volume for 15.9 million borrowers as of March 31, 2024.

The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported net income after tax of $14.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $12.2 million for the same period in 2024.

Education Technology Services and Payments

For the first quarter of 2025, revenue from the Education Technology Services and Payments operating segment was $147.3 million, an increase from $143.5 million for the same period in 2024. Revenue less direct costs to provide services for the first quarter of 2025 was $99.3 million, compared with $94.9 million for the same period in 2024.

Net income after tax for the Education Technology Services and Payments segment was $36.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $36.2 million for the same period in 2024.

This segment is subject to seasonal fluctuations. Based on the timing of when revenue is recognized and when expenses are incurred, revenue and operating margin are higher in the first quarter compared with the remainder of the year.

Corporate Activities

Included in Corporate Activities are the operating results of the company's 45 percent voting membership interest in ALLO Holdings LLC, a holding company for ALLO Communications LLC (ALLO). During the first quarter of 2024, the company recognized a loss on its ALLO voting membership interest investment of $10.7 million ($8.1 million after tax). The company has no remaining carrying value related to this investment in ALLO. Accordingly, no losses were recognized on this investment in the first quarter of 2025, and absent additional voting membership equity contributions, the company will not recognize future losses on this investment.

As previously announced in April 2025, Nelnet entered into an agreement with ALLO pursuant to which ALLO will redeem certain of its membership interests from Nelnet. Upon closing, Nelnet expects to receive aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $410 million from ALLO for these redemptions and recognize a pre-tax gain of approximately $175 million. The transaction is expected to close in late May 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Immediately following the closing of the transaction, Nelnet will not own any preferred membership interests of ALLO, but will maintain a significant voting equity investment in ALLO. Nelnet's ownership of ALLO will decrease from 45% to approximately 26%.

Board of Directors Declares Second Quarter Dividend and Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Program

The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a second-quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.

In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program to purchase up to five million shares of the company's Class A common stock during the three-year period ending May 8, 2028. The five million shares authorized under the new program includes the remaining unpurchased shares from the prior repurchase program, which expires on May 8, 2025. Shares may be repurchased under the new program from time to time in the open market or private transactions (including with related parties), and the timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, share prices, trading volumes, and other factors, including compliance with credit agreements and securities laws.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 (1) Interest income:











Loan interest $ 166,439

178,434

216,724

Investment interest 41,389

42,815

52,078

Total interest income 207,828

221,249

268,802

Interest expense on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits 125,114

141,170

194,580

Net interest income 82,714

80,079

74,222

Less provision for loan losses 15,337

22,057

10,828

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 67,377

58,022

63,394

Other income (expense):











Loan servicing and systems revenue 120,741

137,981

127,201

Education technology services and payments revenue 147,330

108,335

143,539

Reinsurance premiums earned 24,687

18,673

12,780

Solar construction revenue 3,995

13,828

13,726

Other, net 23,694

27,794

4,082

Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 909

42

(141)

Derivative market value adjustments and derivative settlements, net (5,578)

14,879

9,721

Total other income (expense), net 315,778

321,532

310,908

Cost of services and expenses:











Loan servicing contract fulfillment and acquisition costs 1,633

1,497

-

Cost to provide education technology services and payments 48,047

38,658

48,610

Cost to provide solar construction services 7,828

28,558

14,229

Total cost of services 57,508

68,713

62,839

Salaries and benefits 138,223

147,229

143,875

Depreciation and amortization 9,255

12,544

16,769

Reinsurance losses and underwriting expenses 22,212

16,180

11,317

Other expenses 48,226

50,681

45,528

Total operating expenses 217,916

226,634

217,489

Impairment expense and provision for beneficial interests 1,591

5,764

37

Total expenses 277,015

301,111

280,365

Income before income taxes 106,140

78,443

93,937

Income tax expense (25,010)

(15,016)

(23,181)

Net income 81,130

63,427

70,756

Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,430

(268)

2,652

Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 82,560

63,159

73,408

Earnings per common share:











Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - basic and diluted $ 2.26

1.73

1.98

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 36,478,426

36,461,513

37,156,971







(1) During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the March 31, 2025 presentation. Refer to the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2025 for additional information.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of

As of

As of



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 (1) Assets:











Loans and accrued interest receivable, net $ 10,422,704

9,992,744

11,829,078

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 2,523,067

2,395,214

2,112,999

Restricted cash 611,610

736,502

761,141

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 192,832

194,357

200,699

Other assets 441,745

458,936

470,295

Total assets $ 14,191,958

13,777,753

15,374,212

Liabilities:











Bonds and notes payable $ 8,656,157

8,309,797

10,582,513

Bank deposits 1,313,407

1,186,131

802,061

Other liabilities 859,385

982,708

753,918

Total liabilities 10,828,949

10,478,636

12,138,492

Equity:











Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity 3,419,523

3,349,762

3,297,190

Noncontrolling interests (56,514)

(50,645)

(61,470)

Total equity 3,363,009

3,299,117

3,235,720

Total liabilities and equity $ 14,191,958

13,777,753

15,374,212







(1) During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the March 31, 2025 presentation. Refer to the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2025 for additional information.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments



Three months ended March 31,

2025

2024 GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 82,560

73,408 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) 6,324

(7,964) Tax effect (b) (1,519)

1,911 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market

value adjustments $ 87,365

67,355 Earnings per share:





GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 2.26

1.98 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) 0.17

(0.22) Tax effect (b) (0.04)

0.05 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market

value adjustments $ 2.39

1.81

(a) "Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.





The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria are met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting in the consolidated financial statements. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.





The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors



(b) The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

