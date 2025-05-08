Zelensky Holding Phone Call With Trump

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is holding a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Ukrinform, this was confirmed to journalists by the President's Spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov.

“President Zelensky is having a phone conversation with President Trump. We will provide details once the call concludes,” Nykyforov stated.

As reported earlier, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved draft law No. 0309“On the Ratification of the Agreement Between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the Establishment of the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund.”

Trump announces conversation with Zelensky after Ukraine ratifiesdeal

Donald Trump had previously stated that he would speak with President Zelensky about the minerals agreement following its ratification by the Ukrainian parliament.

