Zelensky Holding Phone Call With Trump
According to Ukrinform, this was confirmed to journalists by the President's Spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov.
“President Zelensky is having a phone conversation with President Trump. We will provide details once the call concludes,” Nykyforov stated.
As reported earlier, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved draft law No. 0309“On the Ratification of the Agreement Between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the Establishment of the U.S.-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund.”Read also: Trump announces conversation with Zelensky after Ukraine ratifies minerals deal
Donald Trump had previously stated that he would speak with President Zelensky about the minerals agreement following its ratification by the Ukrainian parliament.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment