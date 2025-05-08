Sybiha: Ukraine Appreciates Holy See's Support, Hopes For Apostolic Visit
Sybiha noted that the election of His Holiness Leo XIV - the first American Pope - is a "historic moment for the Catholic Church and all who value peace, dignity, and humanity."
“The election of Your Holiness gives us hope,” Sybiha addressed the newly elected Pope.“We rely on Your moral leadership to help end the war and achieve a just peace.”
The foreign minister emphasized that Ukraine would be glad to welcome the new pope.
“We appreciate the Holy See's support and hope for Your Holiness' future Apostolic Visit to Ukraine. It would mean a lot to our people, who continue to defend freedom and human dignity at great cost. We will greet you with open hearts and profound respect,” Sybiha wrote.
He also wished Pope Leo XIV wisdom and a blessed path in his mission.Read also: Ukraine looks to Vatican for continued support as President Zelensky congratulates new Pope Leo XIV
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the second day of the conclave, May 8, the Vatican elected a new Pope.
The newly elected pontiff is American Cardinal Robert Prevost, who took the name Leo XIV.
