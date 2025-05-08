War Update: 154 Clashes Reported On Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 8, there were 154 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders at the front, with more than fifty of those taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 22:00 on Thursday, May 8.

“Since the beginning of the day, 154 combat clashes have taken place. The Russian invaders carried out one missile strike and 15 air strikes, using one missile and 25 guided aerial bombs (KABs). Additionally, the enemy deployed 830 kamikaze drones and shelled our positions and settlements 2,685 times,” the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv secto r, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and in the direction of Novoosynove. One clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops launched 21 attacks near the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. One battle is still underway.

In the Siversk sector , five enemy assaults near Bilohorivka and Fedorivka were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector , six engagements were reported in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka, with three still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces attempted seven assaults, concentrating their efforts near Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , enemy units tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 55 times near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Datchenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

Ukrainian troops in this sector reportedly neutralized 407 Russian occupiers, including 225 irrecoverable losses. They also destroyed four vehicles, 19 motorcycles, a satellite communication terminal, and a UAV antenna, and damaged one tank and five motorcycles.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attempted 25 attacks near Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne, and Burlatske. Twenty-four attacks were repelled, with one engagement still in progress.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults near Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks; two more clashes are ongoing. The enemy also launched eight airstrikes using 11 guided bombs and carried out 245 artillery strikes, including three using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

“Special recognition today goes to the brave warriors of the 27th National Guard Regiment, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, and the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps for effectively resisting the enemy's pressure,” the General Staff concluded.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine