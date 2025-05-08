403
Pope Leo XIV Calls For Building Bridges For The Peace In The World.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 8 (KUNA) - The newly elected Pope of the Vatican (Leo XIV) the American Robert Prevost called in his first address as head of the Catholic Church to "build bridges for peace in the world."
Pope Leo XIV who is the 267th Pontiff of the Vatican appeared on the main balcony of (St. Peter's Basilica) to greet the tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square.
Pope Leo XIV born as Robert Prevost is the first American to be elected as Pope. He born on the 14th of September 1955 in (Chicago Illinois) and belongs to the Augustinian Church.
A total of 133 out of 135 eligible cardinals under the age of 80 took part in electing the new pope in what is considered the largest conclave in Vatican history. (end)
