Arab League Council Condemns Recent Attacks In Sudan


2025-05-08 07:07:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 8 (KUNA) -- The Arab League Council condemned on Thursday the attacks in Sudan, particularly those affecting vital infrastructure, during an extraordinary meeting held today upon a request from Sudan.
The Council expressed solidarity with the Sudanese people in protecting their resources and emphasized Sudan's security as part of Arab national security.
It urged Arab countries to provide urgent humanitarian assistance and to help rehabilitate damaged facilities, while also calling for support to strengthen Sudan's resilience against threats. (end)
