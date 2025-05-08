403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Iran Discuss Tension With Pakistan, Regional, Global Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 8 (KUNA) -- India and Iran discussed on Thursday ongoing conflict with Pakistan and other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern.
Indian President's Secretariat said in a statement that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President expressed confidence that this visit will further strengthen India-Iran bilateral relations. She said that Araghchi's visit is taking place on the special occasion of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"In every aspect of art and culture, whether it is language and literature or music and food, we can see glimpses of each other's heritage," Murmu said.
The President said that the bilateral relations are built on a strong foundation of regular high-level exchanges and ties between India and Iran have grown in diverse areas of cultural cooperation, trade and energy partnership, or strategic coordination at regional and global forums.
She also stressed that apart from maintaining a long-standing friendship, India and Iran have worked together for regional peace and prosperity.
Ongoing cooperation between the two sides in realizing the full potential of the Chabahar Port was welcomed. The Indian President thanked Iran for its message of solidarity and compassion following the Pahalgam terrorist attacks.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting with the Iranian counterpart in Delhi.
Jaishankar said in his official X account that he held wide-ranging discussions on regional and global developments with Araghchi. "Did a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation and agreed on next steps in many domains. Will be marking the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in an appropriate manner," he said.
In his opening remarks at the Joint Commission Meeting, the Indian External Affairs Minister said that cooperation between the two sides progressed in many aspects.
Pointing out to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar told his Iranian counterpart that it is important to have a good understanding of the situation as India's neighbor and close partner. (end)
atk
Indian President's Secretariat said in a statement that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President expressed confidence that this visit will further strengthen India-Iran bilateral relations. She said that Araghchi's visit is taking place on the special occasion of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"In every aspect of art and culture, whether it is language and literature or music and food, we can see glimpses of each other's heritage," Murmu said.
The President said that the bilateral relations are built on a strong foundation of regular high-level exchanges and ties between India and Iran have grown in diverse areas of cultural cooperation, trade and energy partnership, or strategic coordination at regional and global forums.
She also stressed that apart from maintaining a long-standing friendship, India and Iran have worked together for regional peace and prosperity.
Ongoing cooperation between the two sides in realizing the full potential of the Chabahar Port was welcomed. The Indian President thanked Iran for its message of solidarity and compassion following the Pahalgam terrorist attacks.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 20th India-Iran Joint Commission Meeting with the Iranian counterpart in Delhi.
Jaishankar said in his official X account that he held wide-ranging discussions on regional and global developments with Araghchi. "Did a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation and agreed on next steps in many domains. Will be marking the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in an appropriate manner," he said.
In his opening remarks at the Joint Commission Meeting, the Indian External Affairs Minister said that cooperation between the two sides progressed in many aspects.
Pointing out to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar told his Iranian counterpart that it is important to have a good understanding of the situation as India's neighbor and close partner. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment