First-Ever American Pope: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost Becomes Pope Leo XIV-His Journey From Chicago To Vatican

In a historic moment for the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th pope on May 8, 2025, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. At 69, he becomes the first American-born pope, marking a significant milestone in the Church's global evolution.

Humble beginnings in Chicago

Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, Prevost grew up in Dolton, a suburb south of the city. His upbringing was deeply rooted in service: his father, Louis Marius Prevost, was a US Navy veteran and school administrator, while his mother, Mildred Martínez, brought a Spanish heritage that shaped his multicultural worldview. He is the middle of three brothers.

Prevost's academic path combined faith and intellect. After attending the minor seminary of the Order of St. Augustine, he earned a degree in mathematics from Villanova University in 1977. He later pursued theology at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and specialised in canon law at Rome's Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas.

Missionary zeal and service

Prevost's commitment to missionary work was central to his priesthood. Entering the novitiate of the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977, he took his solemn vows in 1981 and was ordained in 1982. His long ministry in Peru-from 1985 to 1998-saw him serve as parish pastor, diocesan official, seminary teacher, and administrator. His deep connection to Peru led to his naturalisation as a Peruvian citizen in 2015, underscoring his dual identity as both an American and Latin American churchman.

Leadership in the global church

Prevost's rise within the Church hierarchy reflects his leadership and dedication. He served as prior general of the Augustinians from 2001 to 2013, a pivotal role that gave him global visibility. In 2015, Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, and by 2023, he was named Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. That same year, he was elevated to cardinal, a move seen as acknowledgment of his extensive experience and trusted leadership.

A new Papacy

Elected after just two days of conclave deliberations, Pope Leo XIV chose a name that recalls Pope Leo XIII, celebrated for his focus on social justice and workers' rights-an indication of Prevost's own priorities. In his first papal address, Leo XIV stressed themes of peace, unity, and inclusivity, offering a special word of thanks to the Peruvian faithful, reflecting his lifelong bond with Latin America.

Multilingual leader

Fluent in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese-with reading knowledge of Latin and German-Leo XIV is known for his quiet humility and administrative skill. Often described as someone who shuns the spotlight, he has nevertheless emerged as a steady hand capable of steering the global Church at a time of transition and opportunity.

