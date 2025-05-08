2 Pakistani Drones Shot Down By Indian Army's Air Defence Units In Jammu & Kashmir's Naushera

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two Pakistani drones were shot down by Indian Army's Air Defence Units in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said defence sources, according to news agency ANI.

Heavy exchange of artillery fire is ongoing between the two sides in the sector, it added.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan fired eight missiles targeted at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, reported ANI citing defence sources.

Blackouts

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar.

According to media reports, the attack resembled a Hamas-style operation in Israel where multiple cheap rockets are used to targe cities.

On Wednesday, India had launched 'Operation Sindoor' in which terrorist sites in Paksitan and Paksitan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were targeted through precision strikes.

The operation was in response to Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

Meanwhile, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at a media briefing on Thursday said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.

India's intention has not been to escalate matters, Misri also said.

"We are only responding to the original escalations, as I said. And our response has been targeted, precise, controlled and measured. No military targets have been selected. Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," he said.