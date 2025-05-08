Delhi On High Alert As Pakistan Targets Multiple Indian Cities In Jammu, Punjab Airport Issues Advisory

MENAFN - Live Mint)In the aftermath of Pakistan's latest strikes in India's Jammu, a high alert was sounded in Delhi, with all the government employees' leaves cancelled, as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said on Thursday. The latest attacks come just a day after India launched Operation Sindoor , targeting nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Strollers at India Gate asked to leave

Hours after the attack, strollers at the iconic war memorial at Delhi's India Gate were asked to leave, and traffic around the region was regulated. Announcements were made by police, asking people to vacate the area, reported PTI.

One officer, however, told the news agency PTI that it was an everyday practice to keep the roads free.

Multiple regions across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, were plunged into darkness after blackouts were enforced in the aftermath of the latest attacks.

Vehicles pass by amid blackout at Anugarh area, amid cross border shelling by Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor

'Police to stay alert'; security heightened

District magistrates held review meetings with their teams to assess health and disaster management preparedness in the event of an emergency, officials said.

“The police will remain on high alert and maintain heightened vigilance. Night patrols have been intensified, and additional forces will be deployed in all sensitive areas,” a senior police officer stated, reported ANI.

Security was heightened across the national capital with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations. Bomb Disposal Squads also carried out anti-sabotage checks at several locations.

Another official told PTI that vigilance has been increased at malls, markets, metro stations, hotels, residential colonies, airports, and other crowded places.

Flights impacted; Delhi Airport issues advisory

The Delhi Airport on Thursday issued a fresh advisory, stating that some flights might are impacted due to changing airspace conditions and heightened security.

Jammu attacks: Complete blackout enforced

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Defence Ministry confirmed that on the night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to strike several military installations across Northern and Western India-including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj-using a mix of drones and missiles.