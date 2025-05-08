Donald Trump Calls On Congress To Raise Taxes On The Rich Earning $2.5 Million In 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Congress is currently grappling with the impending expiry of the reduced tax rates established under Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act , scheduled to lapse at the end of this year.Also Read | Trumps UK Trade Deal Leaves Key Issues Unresolved
In recent conversations with House Speaker Mike Johnson , Donald Trump emphasised the need to raise taxes on some of the wealthiest Americans.
Washington Post reported that administration officials have explored various options, including reverting the top marginal tax rate to Barack Obama-era levels. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also proposed introducing a fresh tax bracket for those earning above $5 million annually.
The president's request was formally conveyed during a phone call with Speaker Johnson on Wednesday.Also Read | Trump's tax cuts were good. A flat tax would be better
In addition to the new tax bracket, Donald Trump reiterated his intention to abolish the carried interest tax break, a provision that benefits venture capital and private equity fund managers.
If enacted, the 39.6% rate would mark the highest top marginal tax rate since prior to the 2017 tax reforms, surpassing the current 37% threshold applied to individuals earning more than $626,350, or $751,600 for married couples filing jointly.
Further measures under consideration include closing loopholes that presently allow investment fund managers to enjoy preferential tax treatment and imposing higher taxes on owners of major stadiums and arenas.Also Read | Trump's cabinet defends effort to save Signal chat records
These proposals form part of Donald Trump's broader strategy to finance a multi-trillion-dollar legislative package he has dubbed the“one big beautiful bill,” aimed at extending the 2017 tax cuts permanently.
Republican lawmakers face mounting pressure to constrain the overall cost of this package, particularly as internal divisions persist over proposed cuts to entitlement programmes such as Medicaid, which provides health coverage for low-income Americans.
By increasing taxes on top earners, the party hopes to create fiscal space to preserve key elements of Donald Trump's tax agenda , including the elimination of levies on tips and overtime pay.
Earlier President Donald Trump had said he 'loves Millionaire Tax'.Also Read | Trump tax cuts come at the right time for stocks. Further ahead, it gets murky. Also Read | Deepak Shenoy discusses India's credit card charges amid Trump's tax cut promise
Recently, Donald Trump reiterated another desire, to allow deductions of interest on loans for purchases of American-made automobiles.
But that list of priorities has a hefty price tag - as much as $11.95 trillion over 10 years, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget - sparking tension within the GOP ranks between Trump loyalists and fiscal hawks.
Some Republican House members from California and the Northeast have also been pushing to raise the cap on how state and local taxes can be deducted from federal returns, another expensive priority that fiscal conservatives dislike.
