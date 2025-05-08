MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
|
Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% Votes
For
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% Votes
Withheld
|
Alison Alfers
|
77,905,275
|
97.96 %
|
1,622,936
|
2.04 %
|
Yaprak Baltacioglu
|
79,136,747
|
99.51 %
|
391,464
|
0.49 %
|
Darren Farber
|
79,518,237
|
99.99 %
|
9,974
|
0.01 %
|
Michael Greenley
|
79,520,715
|
99.99 %
|
7,496
|
0.01 %
|
Brendan Paddick
|
79,517,254
|
99.99 %
|
10,957
|
0.01 %
|
John Risley
|
71,311,095
|
89.67 %
|
8,217,116
|
10.33 %
|
Jill Smith
|
78,347,880
|
98.52 %
|
1,180,331
|
1.48 %
|
Karl Smith
|
79,519,878
|
99.99 %
|
8,308
|
0.01 %
|
Yung Wu
|
78,162,106
|
98.28 %
|
1,366,105
|
1.72 %
Appointment of Auditor
Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA Space until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
84,903,074
|
99.97 %
|
25,817
|
0.03 %
Advisory Vote on Approach to Compensation
The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, a resolution on MDA Space's approach to executive compensation.
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
% Votes Against
|
74,155,206
|
93.24 %
|
5,373,005
|
6.76 %
ABOUT MDA SPACE
Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.
