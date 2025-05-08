CABO Investors Have Opportunity To Join Cable One, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cable One, Inc. ("Cable One" or "the Company") (NYSE: CABO ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cable One released its Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025. The Company revealed a 6% revenue decline year-over-year and a residential data revenue decrease of 4.5%. According to the Company, the "decrease in residential data subscribers and a decrease in average revenue per unit ("ARPU") as a result of the implementation of targeted pricing and product offerings in certain markets." The Company also disclosed that "heightened churn associated with [its] billing migration activities." Based on this news, shares of Cable One fell by 41.8% on the next day.

