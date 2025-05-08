MX Welcomes Carine Strom Clark To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lehi, Utah, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc., today announced the appointment of Carine Strom Clark to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. She brings extensive experience as a technology executive and board member to MX, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in technology and financial services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carine Strom Clark to our Board of Directors," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and Chief Executive Officer of MX. "Her deep expertise in scaling technology companies and her passion for creating exceptional customer experiences align perfectly with our mission and vision. Carine's leadership and strategic insights will be instrumental as we navigate our next phase of growth."

Clark is known for her exceptional leadership as the former president and CEO of Banyan, where she led the company through significant expansion. Prior to Banyan, she served as president and CEO of MaritzCX and Allegiance Software. Her executive experience also includes senior marketing roles at Symantec and Altiris.

"I am excited to join the board of MX at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Carine Clark. "MX has built an impressive platform that is transforming how financial institutions and fintech companies deliver modern financial experiences that drive business and customer outcomes. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help accelerate its mission to empower the world to be financially strong and drive innovation."

She currently serves on the boards of several technology companies and is actively involved in supporting Utah's technology ecosystem. She has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career, including the Utah Technology Council Hall of Fame and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. enables financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers' financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit .





CONTACT: Jessica Kendall MX Technologies, Inc. 2108596971 ...