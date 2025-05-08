Guardian Recovery's Chief Clinical Officer Featured On Huberman Lab Podcast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ryan Soave, Chief Clinical Officer at Guardian Recovery, recently appeared as a guest expert on the influential Huberman Lab podcast.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ryan Soave , Chief Clinical Officer at Guardian Recovery , recently appeared as a guest expert on the influential Huberman Lab podcast, hosted by Stanford University neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman. The episode titled, "Tools for Overcoming Substance & Behavioral Addictions ," provides valuable insights into addiction recovery processes and evidence-based healing practices.Soave, a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Certified Trauma Therapist, brings his extensive expertise in treating complex post-traumatic stress disorder and teaching mindfulness techniques to the conversation. His unique background combines traditional therapeutic approaches with yoga, breathwork, and meditation instruction, positioning him as an authority in trauma recovery and addiction treatment.During the in-depth discussion, Soave and Huberman explore the complete recovery journey-from initial detoxification and physical stabilization to developing crucial distress tolerance skills. The conversation highlights evidence-supported tools for structuring life throughout each recovery stage and emphasizes the power of "self-directed state shifting" through practices like yoga nidra (NSDR), breathwork, meditation, and prayer.The episode offers practical guidance on recognizing addiction signs in oneself and others, while examining available treatment options across resource levels, from residential programs to 12-step support groups. Soave's approach focuses particularly on helping individuals seeking healing from trauma, addiction, and emotional distress, with special emphasis on men pursuing growth through conscious living, presence, and purpose.This appearance on the Huberman Lab podcast represents Guardian Recovery's commitment to advancing public understanding of addiction treatment approaches and making recovery resources more accessible to those in need.The full episode is available on all major podcast platforms and the Huberman Lab website.

