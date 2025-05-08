State Delivers Historic $53M To Slash Aging Services Waitlists AARP NY Calls It A Life-Changer

ALBANY, N.Y., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today on the New York State Legislature committing to include $53 million for aging services unmet needs in the final state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year:

"AARP applauds Governor Hochul for proposing and the Legislature for appropriating $53 million for aging services administered through the State Office for the Aging (SOFA) to address the ever-increasing waiting list for non-Medicaid home- and community-based services."

"This unprecedented funding is a victory for all older New Yorkers, as it will go a long way toward eliminating the statewide waiting lists for essential care services that allow older New Yorkers to live safely and with dignity in their own homes."

"Years of underfunding resulted in long county-level waiting lists for services such as home-delivered meals, personal care and transportation to medical appointments, putting the health and welfare of thousands of aging New Yorkers at risk. According to SOFA, the total number of unmet requested services ranges from 16,000 to as high as 18,000, representing thousands of aging individuals left waiting for vital assistance."

"The funding will also bring some much-needed relief to the more than 2 million New Yorkers who provide the type of family care that allows their aging loved ones to remain in their own homes and communities, where they prefer to be, instead of being placed in far costlier nursing homes or other adult care facilities."

"AARP knows from our own surveys that family caregivers are overstressed physically, emotionally and financially. Boosting SOFA's funding for aging services can lessen these burdens for those who work so hard every day to care for an aging spouse, parent or other loved one."

