Chris Auffenberg Ford Dealership Offers Ford Employee Pricing

From now until June 1, 2025, qualified buyers can take advantage of Ford Employee Pricing on select new Ford models. This means drivers pay what a Ford employee would-no haggling, no hassle, just outstanding savings. Customers shopping for a rugged truck, a versatile SUV, or an innovative electric vehicle are encouraged to act fast to take advantage of this temporary offer.

Eligible Vehicles Include Ford Favorites

The Ford Employee Pricing offer applies to many of the brand's most popular new 2024 and 2025 vehicles, including: Mustang (2024 & 2025), Escape (2024 & 2025), Bronco & Bronco Sport (2024 & 2025), F-150 & F-150 Lightning (2024 & 2025), Mustang Mach-E (2024 & 2025), Maverick (2024 & 2025), Ranger (2024 & 2025), Transit & E-Transit (2024 & 2025), Super Duty (2024), Expedition (2024), and Explorer (2025).

This event provides a rare opportunity for customers to save big on models that combine innovation, strength, comfort, and performance.

Rules and Restrictions Apply

Potential buyers should note that not all buyers will qualify for Ford Employee Pricing. Eligibility is based on credit approval and other factors. Certain vehicles are excluded from this offer, including but not limited to the Bronco Stroppe, Raptor models, Mustang Dark Horse, Mustang GTD, and additional select trims. Customers are encouraged to contact the dealership directly to confirm vehicle eligibility and program requirements.

About Chris Auffenberg Ford

Located in Washington, Missouri, Chris Auffenberg Ford has been proudly serving the community with award-winning customer service and an extensive selection of new and used Ford vehicles. Drivers in the market for a new ride or seeking expert service for a current vehicle can find expert service at the dealership. The team at Chris Auffenberg Ford is committed to providing a seamless and transparent experience every time.

Chris Auffenberg dealerships offer the most popular vehicle brands, with excellent customer service and all things automotive.

SOURCE Chris Auffenberg Ford