(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mine Dogecoin in the Cloud with FioBit's AI Mining Platform - Best Cloud Mining App of 2025 to Earn Passive Crypto Income Without Hardware or Upfront Investment Sydney, Australia , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to experience short-term volatility in 2025, a growing number of investors are shifting toward alternative cryptocurrencies with more stable potential. Dogecoin (DOGE , with its low entry cost and active global community, has emerged as a strong hedge against Bitcoin price declines-especially for those seeking reliable, passive income. FioBit.com, one of the most trusted cloud mining platforms in the crypto space, delivers a safe, contract-based Dogecoin mining experience with no hardware, no electricity bills, and zero technical knowledge required. This guide explains how to mine DOGE efficiently in 2025, using only your phone or browser.





Why Choose Dogecoin Mining in 2025? Originally seen as a meme coin, Dogecoin has evolved into a practical digital asset. It enables fast transactions with minimal fees and features more consistent mining difficulty compared to Bitcoin. The coin remains supported by major exchanges and continues to draw attention from tech influencers and online communities. With uncertainty surrounding BTC, many investors diversify their holdings with DOGE mining contracts-particularly when backed by a compliant and reliable platform like FioBit. FioBit: Trusted Dogecoin Mining Platform FioBit operates clean-energy-powered data centers in regions such as Canada and the UAE. Its intelligent mining infrastructure dynamically allocates power to DOGE and other profitable cryptocurrencies based on real-time market conditions. Key benefits of DOGE mining with FioBit include:

No mining equipment needed - start from any smartphone or desktop

Free $100 hash power bonus for new users

Daily profit payouts with automatic contract completion

AI-enhanced efficiency with smart allocation based on difficulty and ROI

Short-term contract plans (1 to 7 days) to maintain liquidity Global legal compliance including AML and data protection standards Click to visit and get $100 for free

Available Dogecoin Mining Plans on FioBit (as of May 2025)

Plan Name Price Contract Term Daily Profit Total Return ROI Antminer L7 8.8Gh/s $600 2 Days $16.80 $33.60 5.6% Antminer L7 9.3Gh/s $3,600 5 Days $126.00 $630.00 17.5% Antminer L7 9.5Gh/s $7,800 6 Days $312.00 $1,872.00 24%

These DOGE mining contracts offer some of the most competitive ROI options for 2025, allowing users to match investment size with duration and profitability.

Getting Started with FioBit Dogecoin Mining

Visit and sign up for a free account.Claim your $100 bonus and explore trial mining with no commitment.Choose a Dogecoin mining contract that suits your strategy.Track real-time earnings via app or desktop dashboard.Withdraw profits or reinvest as desired after contract maturity.

FioBit simplifies the mining process: no machines, no maintenance, no technical skills-just streamlined returns.

Real Example: Navigating Market Downturns with DOGE

In March 2025, when Bitcoin fell by 9%, many FioBit users who had opted for Dogecoin mining reported uninterrupted profits. Lisa T., a school teacher from Texas, invested $3,600 in a 5-day DOGE contract and earned $630 in passive returns.

"I didn't expect DOGE to be this stable. Each morning I opened my FioBit app, and the profits were right there on time." - Lisa T.

Conclusion: Smarter Passive Crypto Income in 2025

FioBit's Dogecoin cloud mining solution empowers investors to generate stable income while avoiding the unpredictability of Bitcoin. With short contract durations, transparent terms, and industry-level infrastructure, FioBit transforms any connected device into a crypto income engine.

Whether you're new to cryptocurrency or expanding your holdings, DOGE cloud mining offers a trusted, accessible, and efficient alternative in 2025.

Start mining Dogecoin today at .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: info at