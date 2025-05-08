Angel Medflight CEO Christine Aguilera Selected As Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

An independent panel of judges selected Ms. Aguilera as a finalist based on her purpose-driven leadership, commitment to innovation, and patient-centered growth initiatives. Aguilera leads the largest, long-range, fixed-wing air ambulance program in the U.S. Angel MedFlight partners with healthcare professionals to remove geographic barriers to care, safely transporting adult and pediatric patients for specialty care in all 50 states and more than 40 countries.

"Being named a finalist is both a profound honor and a testament to the extraordinary efforts of the entire Angel MedFlight team," said Ms. Aguilera. "Driven by our unwavering commitment to patient care and safety, we continually integrate new technology and equipment to ensure we are continuously improving. Putting integrity and patient care first naturally leads to growth -- because when healthcare partners trust our mission, we can help more families."

Aguilera joined Angel MedFlight in 2020 and was instrumental in positioning the company for post-pandemic growth. Drawing on her extensive experience of building and managing successful customer-centric organizations, Ms. Aguilera's strategic vision and operational acumen have spurred unprecedented growth. Over the last five years, Angel MedFlight has transported a record number of patients to medical Centers of Excellence, rehabilitation hospitals, and long-term care facilities.

"When Christine joined Angel MedFlight, she brought her business expertise and a fresh perspective. She helped us identify ways to streamline our processes and strengthen our relationships with healthcare partners around the world," said Kim Halloran, Angel MedFlight's Vice President of Business Development. "Christine makes smart infrastructure investments to ensure we are equipped to deliver the responsive, high-quality care our patients deserve."

EY will announce its 2025 Pacific Southwest winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program on Friday, June 6, at a celebratory event in San Diego, California.

About Christine Aguilera

Christine Aguilera joined Angel MedFlight in 2020 as the Chief Financial Officer and President. In 2022, she was named the company's Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Aguilera is passionate about the company's mission to help patients access the specialty care they need for optimal outcomes. With a strong finance, legal, and operations background, Ms. Aguilera is known for leading high-performing teams and driving growth.

Executive Leadership Background

Ms. Aguilera served on the leadership team at Arrivia as the Chief Corporate Development and Legal Officer (2019-2020) and as the Global Chief Financial Officer (2015-2019). Ranked in the Top 20 travel companies in the US, Arrivia provides travel loyalty and rewards programs.

Ms. Aguilera previously served as the President of SkyMall for more than 10 years. During Ms. Aguilera's tenure with SkyMall, the iconic in-flight catalog achieved and maintained a 90% market share, reaching over 650 million airline passengers annually.

In her early career, Ms. Aguilera was an attorney in private practice and a CPA with PwC.

Education & Credentials

Ms. Aguilera graduated from The University of Texas School of Law in Austin, TX, with Order of the Coif distinction. Ms. Aguilera earned Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Accountancy degrees from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the business college. Ms. Aguilera is a licensed attorney.

About Angel MedFlight

Established in 2007, Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance is a global leader in air medical transportation. We operate across all 50 states and over 41 countries, delivering seamless 24/7 service for high-acuity adult and pediatric patients. From managing all air and ground logistics to handling insurance authorizations, the Angel MedFlight team streamlines transfers to save valuable time and expedite medical flights.

Angel MedFlight partners with healthcare professionals and world-renowned Centers of Excellence to provide patient access to expert specialty care. Our highly skilled Critical Care Clinicians transport patients on a fleet of Learjet aircraft equipped with ICU capabilities. Angel MedFlight's dedicated Patient Advocacy team handles the entire insurance process to minimize out-of-pocket costs and reduce time-consuming paperwork for patients and their families.

As part of MedHealth Partners, the nation's largest independent fixed-wing air ambulance network, Angel MedFlight is committed to safety, high-quality care, and operational excellence.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November, where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society, and the planet, while building trust in capital markets. Enabled by data, AI, and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network, and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

Angel MedFlight Media Contact:

Kim Halloran

602.696.9269

[email protected]

SOURCE Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance