Osisko Announces The Voting Results From Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
| RESOLUTION N o 1
Name of Nominees
| Votes cast
FOR
| Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR
| Votes
WITHHELD
| Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
|Jason Attew
|147,301,337
|99.65
|511,714
|0.35
|Edie Hofmeister
|146,515,073
|99.12
|1,297,978
|0.88
|W. Murray John
|144,570,794
|97.81
|3,242,257
|2.19
|Pierre Labbé
|142,400,867
|96.34
|5,412,184
|3.66
|Wendy Louie
|147,248,217
|99.62
|564,834
|0.38
|Norman MacDonald
|137,018,995
|92.70
|10,794,056
|7.30
|Candace MacGibbon
|146,775,203
|99.30
|1,037,848
|0.70
|David Smith
|145,161,598
|98.21
|2,651,453
|1.79
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION N o 2
| Votes cast
FOR
| Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR
| Votes
WITHHELD
| Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
|Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
|153,193,465
|98.35
|2,565,381
|1.65
Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION N o 3
| Votes cast
FOR
| Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR
| Votes cast
AGAINST
| Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan
|144,628,797
|97.85
|3,184,253
|2.15
Adoption of a special resolution approving the amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to change its name to“OR Royalties Inc. / Redevances OR Inc.”
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of a special resolution to approve the amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to change its name to“OR Royalties Inc. / Redevances OR Inc.”, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION N o 4
| Votes cast
FOR
| Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR
| Votes cast
AGAINST
| Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Special Resolution to approve the amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to change its name to“OR Royalties Inc. / Redevances OR Inc.”
|154,983,958
|99.50
|774,886
|0.50
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation's approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION N o 5
| Votes cast
FOR
| Percentage (%) of
votes cast
FOR
| Votes cast
AGAINST
| Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|143,933,031
|97.38
|3,880,017
|2.62
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 21 producing assets. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, home to one of Canada's largest gold mines.
Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
| Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 x116
Cell: (365) 275-1954
Email: ...
| Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability and Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 x105
Email: ...
