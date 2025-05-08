U.S. Global Investors Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025 Fiscal Year, Initiates Strategy To Increase Its Investment In The Bitcoin Ecosystem
|Three months ended
|3/31/2025
|3/31/2024
|Operating Revenues
|$
|2,103
|$
|2,593
|Operating Expenses
|2,996
|3,081
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(893
|)
|(488
|)
|Total Other Income (Loss)
|648
|528
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|(245
|)
|40
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|137
|75
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(382
|)
|$
|(35
|)
|Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Basic and Diluted)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.00
|Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Basic)
|13,023,636
|14,077,042
|Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Diluted)
|13,024,441
|14,077,042
|Avg. Assets Under Management (Billions)
|$
|1.4
|$
|1.8
About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( ) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosure
This news release and other statements by U.S. Global Investors may include certain“forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to revenues, expenses and expectations regarding market conditions. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“potential,”“opportunity,”“seeks,”“anticipates” or other comparable words. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and should be read with corporate filings and other important information on the Company's website, , or the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at
These filings, such as the Company's annual report and Form 10-Q, should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results may vary. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Please carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for WAR and GOAU by clicking here and here. Read it carefully before investing.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser. JETS, GOAU and WAR are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to JETS, GOAU and WAR. Foreside Fund Services, LLC and Quasar Distributors, LLC are affiliated.
Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, the fund may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies.
Airline Companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.
Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals funds may be susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory developments due to concentrating in a single theme. The prices of gold, precious metals, and precious minerals are subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredicted international monetary and political policies. We suggest investing no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio in these sectors.
WAR is actively-managed and there is no guarantee the investment objective will be met. The fund is new and has a limited operating history to evaluate. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund.
WAR's concentration in the securities of a particular industry namely Aerospace and Defense, Cybersecurity and Semi-conductor industries as well as geographic concentration may cause it to be more susceptible to greater fluctuations in share price and volatility due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments.
Aerospace and Defense companies are subject to numerous risks, including fierce competition, adverse political, economic and governmental developments, substantial research and development costs. Aerospace and defense companies rely heavily on the U.S. Government, political support and demand for their products and services.
Companies in the cybersecurity field face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. The products of cybersecurity companies may face obsolescence due to rapid technological development. Companies in the cybersecurity field are heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights.
Competitive pressures may have a significant effect on the financial condition of semiconductor companies and may become increasingly subject to aggressive pricing, which hampers profitability. Semiconductor companies typically face high capital costs and can be highly cyclical, which may cause the operating results to vary significantly. The stock prices of companies in the semiconductor sector have been and likely will continue to be extremely volatile.
Investments in the securities of non-U.S. issuers may subject the Fund to more volatility and less liquidity due to currency fluctuations, political instability, economic and geographic events. Emerging markets may pose additional risks and be more volatile due to less information, limited government oversight and lack of uniform standards.
Frank Holmes serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of HIVE Digital Technologies. Both Mr. Holmes and U.S. Global Investors owned HIVE shares as of March 31, 2025. Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and other digital assets, are highly speculative investments and involve a significant degree of risk. Their prices have historically been extremely volatile and are expected to remain so in the future. Investors should be aware that the value of cryptocurrencies may fluctuate widely within short periods and could result in substantial losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there is no assurance that any cryptocurrency will maintain its value or achieve its objectives.
The IBD 50 is a weekly, computer-generated stock index published by Investor's Business Daily (IBD) that identifies the top 50 growth stocks based on fundamental and technical indicators.
Smart beta 2.0 combines the benefits of passive investing and the advantages of active investing strategies.
All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.
1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
2 The Company calculates shareholder yield by adding the percentage of change in shares outstanding to the dividend yield for the 12 months ending March 31, 2025. The Company did not have debt; therefore, no debt reduction was included.
3 Roy, S. (2025, January 10). Spot Bitcoin ETFs' groundbreaking first year: A look back. ETF.com.
4 Liang, X., Tian, N., Lopes da Silva, D., Scarazzato, L., Karim, Z. A., & Guiberteau Ricard, J. (2025, April). Trends in world military expenditure, 2024 (SIPRI Fact Sheet). Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
5 World Gold Council. (2025, February 5). Gold demand trends: Full year 2024.
6 Tan, W. (2020, August 10). The gold rally could forge ahead to $4,000, but analyst says two events could turn its fortunes. CNBC.
7 Mills, R. (2025, April 20). Is Basel III setting up a new gold-backed monetary system?
8 Thomas, C. (2025, March 31). Gold market chartbook – March 2025. Topdown Charts.
9 DeTar, J. (2025, May 7). Gold rush in stock market isn't over yet: Check out names added to IBD 50, Big Cap 20, more. Investor's Business Daily.
Holly Schoenfeldt
Director of Marketing
Graphs accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment