TEAMSTERS AT TOYOTA RATIFY STRONG NEW CONTRACT

GLEN BURNIE, Md., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehouse workers at the Toyota distribution center in Glen Burnie, Md., represented by Teamsters Local 570, have voted by a 97 percent margin to ratify a new three-year collective bargaining agreement. The agreement secures a 24 percent wage increase over the life of the contract, boosts pension contributions, protects an excellent fully employer-paid health care plan, and enhances paid time off.

"Our members sent a clear message to this global corporation that they will not settle for anything less than the dignity and respect they've earned," said Sean Cedenio, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 570. "This agreement demonstrates the strength and unity of our members and the commitment of our negotiating team. We're proud to bring home a contract that reflects the value of their hard work."

Workers at the Glen Burnie facility package and ship parts for Toyota across the mid-Atlantic region, playing a critical role in the company's supply chain. Despite Toyota's long-standing opposition to unions, these workers are demonstrating that even the world's largest, foreign automaker can be held accountable by a united and organized workforce.

"Toyota depends on us to keep its operations running smoothly," said Lee Alders, a warehouse worker and Local 570 member. "This new contract is a big win for us. It means more security, better benefits, and real improvements for our families."

Teamsters Local 570 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Baltimore and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit team570.

