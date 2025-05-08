Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BOYD GAMING ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND


2025-05-08 05:31:04
LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

About Boyd Gaming
 Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD ) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit .

