Berry Law And Herostock Present A Free Memorial Day Concert Featuring Dave Bray USA At Sumtur Amphitheater

Memorial Day Concert with Dave Bray USA

Berry Law and HeroStock are hosting a free Memorial Day concert featuring Dave Bray USA, a U.S. Navy Veteran and patriotic rock artist, on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

PAPILLION, NE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Berry Law and HeroStock are proud to present a free Memorial Day concert featuring Dave Bray USA , a patriotic rock artist and U.S. Navy Veteran. The public event will take place at SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion on Sunday, May 25, with gates opening at 3:30 PM.

Held beside the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial, this event blends music and meaning into a powerful tribute to those who serve, sacrifice, and protect our freedoms.

“We're thrilled to bring Dave Bray USA and HeroStock to Papillion for an evening of music, remembrance, and community,” said Bob Musilek, Chief Marketing Officer at Berry Law.“As a firm founded by a Vietnam veteran, we're honored to support events that uplift veterans, first responders, and their families. This is a celebration of service, sacrifice, and unity.”

Dave Bray USA, a former Fleet Marine Force Corpsman, is known for emotionally charged performances at military ceremonies and veteran events across the country. His music, blending rock and storytelling, offers a heartfelt salute to America's heroes. Learn more at .

The concert is powered in partnership with HeroStock, a Nebraska-based nonprofit committed to“connecting veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families with each other and with the organizations that can help them.”

“This is exactly whatHeroStock is all about,” said Jason Steiner, founder of HeroStock.“We believe in the power of connection - and this concert is a chance to bring people together, share stories, and pay tribute to our heroes in an unforgettable way.”

Free food and refreshments will be provided by Berry Law. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the open-air venue and explore the nearby memorial, which features a UH-1 Huey helicopter and the names of 396 Nebraskans who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

Event Details:

📍 SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S 108th St, Papillion, NE

📆 Sunday, May 25, 2025 | Gates Open at 3:00 PM | Free Admission

🎶 Featuring Dave Bray USA | 🎤 Powered by Berry Law & HeroStock | Open to the Public - Rain or Shine

About Berry Law

Berry Law was founded in 1965 by Vietnam veteran John Stevens Berry, Sr. The firm represents veterans in all 50 states and fights for the injured through offices in Nebraska and Iowa.

About HeroStock

HeroStock is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families with support, camaraderie, and healing. Through events, outreach, and partnerships, Hero Stock helps heroes tell their stories and find their tribe. Learn more at .

