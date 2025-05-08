Broadridge To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events
NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR ) announced that it will be participating at five upcoming investor events. Three of these events will include fireside chats with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at .
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - Boston, Massachusetts
May 14, 2025, at 11:20 AM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer
Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – New York City
May 28, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – New York City
June 3, 2025
Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings
RBC Financial Technology Conference – New York City
June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time
Company Speaker: Doug DeSchutter, Co-President, Investor Communication Solutions
DA Davidson Consumer & Technology Conference – Nashville, Tennessee
June 11, 2025
Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit .
Contact Information
Investors
[email protected]
Media
[email protected]
SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment