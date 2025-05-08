Broadridge To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR ) announced that it will be participating at five upcoming investor events. Three of these events will include fireside chats with management, which will be available on Broadridge's Investor Relations page at .

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - Boston, Massachusetts

May 14, 2025, at 11:20 AM Eastern Time

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – New York City

May 28, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern Time

Company Speaker: Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – New York City

June 3, 2025

Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings

RBC Financial Technology Conference – New York City

June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Company Speaker: Doug DeSchutter, Co-President, Investor Communication Solutions

DA Davidson Consumer & Technology Conference – Nashville, Tennessee

June 11, 2025

Ashima Ghei, Chief Financial Officer, will host individual investor meetings

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit .

Contact Information

Investors

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

