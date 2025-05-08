Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sun Life Increases Common Share Dividend And Declares Dividends On Preferred Shares Payable In Q2 2025


2025-05-08 05:17:01
TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF ) today announced that a dividend of $0.88 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2025. This represents a 4 cent increase to the amount paid in the previous quarter.

The Board also announced that the following dividends have been declared on the Company's Class A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2025:

Series 3

$0.278125 per share

Series 4

$0.278125 per share

Series 5

$0.28125 per share

Series 8R

$0.114063 per share

Series 9QR

$0.264773 per share

Series 10R

$0.185438 per share

Series 11QR

$0.312142 per share

Common shares of the Company acquired under the Company's Canadian Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan") will be purchased by the Plan agent on the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and through the facilities of other Canadian stock exchanges and alternative Canadian trading platforms.

Sun Life Financial Inc. has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]
To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

Sun Life Financial Inc.

