Vertexone Drives Industry Conversation At IUCX 2025 With Vxconnect Launch & Strategic Insights

MENAFN - PR Newswire) VXconnect, introduced on the conference's opening day, is a modular, scalable SaaS solution designed to help energy and utility providers modernize their digital touchpoints to transform customer experience, scale effortlessly for growth and innovation, and improve operational agility and financial performance.

"IUCX is where our industry's customer experience leaders come together to shape what's next," said Paige Besson, Chief Marketing Officer at VertexOne. "We're not just launching a product – we're inviting the industry to change the conversation and think differently about what experience can be. Through the sessions we've led, the dialogs we've started, and with VXconnect, we're helping reimagine what's possible."

VertexOne Thought Leadership on the IUCX Stage

VertexOne experts participated in multiple sessions at IUCX 2025, highlighting practical strategies for digital transformation, customer inclusion, and behavioral engagement:

Innovative Approaches to Reaching Vulnerable Customers

On Tuesday morning, Mary Jo Nye, VertexOne Business Development Director, participated in a panel on technology-driven strategies for enhancing equitable outreach during times of operational and economic strain.

Data-Driven Personalization: Transforming Water Conservation Through Enhanced Customer Engagement

On Wednesday, VertexOne Vice President of Sales, Mike Sommers, joined Tina Sleeper, the City of Tempe Public Works Department's Water Resource Manager, on stage to share how targeted analytics and customer engagement are advancing Tempe's long-running water conservation efforts.

Beyond Passive Consumption: Strategies for Driving Active Customer Participation

Also on Wednesday, Mark Brown Vice President of Product Strategy, took to the stage in an interactive speaking session on proven strategies for empowering utility customers through personalized messaging, proactive communication, and gamified engagement techniques.

Throughout the conference, VertexOne's team is hosting live demonstrations of the newly unveiled VXconnect. Attendees experiencing firsthand how the next-generation customer engagement engine's unified, modular, and scalable approach enables more personalized, efficient, and cost savings for energy and utility operations.

IUCX stands as the premier educational and networking conference for utility professionals across North America and globally. The event provides comprehensive learning opportunities across the utility customer experience lifecycle, including Billing & Payments, Contact Center, Credit & Collections, Digital Engagement, Field Services, and Strategies & Analytics.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone

MEDIA

Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

[email protected]

SOURCE VertexOne