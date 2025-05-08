Colabor Group Releases Results Of Shareholder Votes
| NAMES
|IN FAVOR
|AGAINST
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Marc Beauchamp
|59,172,581
|99.33
|%
|398,710
|0.67
|%
|Danièle Bergeron
|57,675,606
|96.82
|%
|1,895,685
|3.18
|%
|Laurie Gauthier
|59,147,514
|99.29
|%
|423,777
|0.71
|%
|Robert B. Johnston
|59,170,111
|99.33
|%
|401,180
|0.67
|%
|Denis Mathieu
|59,172,636
|99.33
|%
|398,655
|0.67
|%
|François R. Roy
|59,034,832
|99.10
|%
|536,459
|0.90
|%
|Warren J. White
|59,172,181
|99.33
|%
|399,110
|0.67
|%
Appointment of Auditor
The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 100.00%.
About Colabor:
Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.
For further information:
| Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
| Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180
Legal Disclaimer:
