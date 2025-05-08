Earth Buddy Offers CBD Products To Keep Pets Calm This Fourth Of July

Earth Buddy's Quick Calm blend of organic whole-plant hemp extract, ideal for the summer holidays.

In addition to CBD products and oils, Earth Buddy also carries a variety of hemp heart treats, mushroom blends, and more.

Earth Buddy is shining a light on the growing need for accessible education around using CBD for pets, especially when calming stressed-out pets.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Earth Buddy, a well-established pet CBD wellness company, is shining a light on the growing need for accessible education around using CBD for pets - especially when it comes to helping calm stressed-out animals. With many pet parents still uncertain about how to properly administer CBD to their pets, Earth Buddy is dedicated to empowering and educating dog owners about the proper use and overall benefits of CBD for pets .

Among their most informative resources is a recent interview featuring Dr. Casara Andre , a well-respected veterinarian with expertise in the safe and practical use of cannabis and CBD for pets. In this candid conversation, Dr. Andre breaks down the science behind using CBD for stress in dogs and cats, offering pet owners a thoughtful and practical roadmap. Dr. Andre is the founder of Veterinary Cannabis, a practical education platform for veterinary professionals, and holds a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine. The video demystifies a topic that often feels overwhelming to pet parents new to CBD wellness.

Earth Buddy's YouTube channel features a library of engaging and easy-to-understand video content, complementing the information found on their website. The rich variety of resources provided by Earth Buddy provides a multitude of ways for pet owners to educate themselves at their own pace.

“Helping pet owners understand how to use CBD safely and effectively is one of our core goals,” said Sean Zyer, the founder of Earth Buddy.“We know that the science can be intimidating, and not everyone wants to sift through pages and pages of technical research. Our YouTube videos and website content provide clear insights directly from veterinarians and other experts in the field.”

Unlike many competitors in the pet wellness space, Earth Buddy prioritizes transparency, science-based education, and responsible communication - never making exaggerated claims and always putting the well-being of pets first.

The timing of this educational push is particularly relevant, as more pet owners turn to natural wellness products to support their animals' mental and physical health. Conditions like noise sensitivity and travel-related stress are increasingly common among pets, and Earth Buddy aims to empower owners with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their pets' well-being.

Summer brings unique challenges for pets, particularly during holidays like the Fourth of July, when fireworks and loud gatherings can trigger a stress response in dogs and cats. CBD has emerged as a trusted tool for helping manage this seasonal stress by supporting the body's natural calming mechanisms. When given in the right dose ahead of fireworks displays or travel days, CBD may help pets cope with external stresses. Earth Buddy encourages pet parents to prepare in advance by understanding how and when to administer CBD for best results, especially during noisy or unpredictable summer events.

With a background rooted in holistic pet care and science-based formulations, Earth Buddy has consistently emphasized the importance of transparency and education. The company uses organically grown, full-spectrum hemp sourced from its farm in Colorado and rigorously tests each product for safety and consistency.

