America's Young Entrepreneurs Shine At Buildfest 2025, Where Sponsors Meet The Nation's Brightest Innovators

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD, a national nonprofit, is proudly showcasing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and changemakers through its BUILDFest Youth Pitch Competitions taking place this May and June in Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Boston, Los Angeles, and New York City. For over 25 years, BUILD has harnessed the power of entrepreneurship education to equip students from under-resourced communities with the tools, mindsets, and opportunities they need to succeed - in business, in college, and in life.

BUILDFest is much more than a pitch competition. It's a dynamic, high-energy celebration of youth creativity, innovation, and resilience. These gatherings highlight the incredible talent and drive of youth entrepreneurs from diverse economic and cultural backgrounds, while also creating opportunities for business leaders, corporate partners, young professionals, and philanthropists to connect, network, and invest in the future of American innovation.

"As the future of work evolves faster than ever, young people need entrepreneurial mindsets - resilience, creativity, and problem-solving - to thrive," said Thais Rezende, CEO of BUILD. "We're not just helping students launch businesses; we're helping them build the skills to navigate an uncertain world and drive innovation for all of us."

Student entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas, impress VIP judges, and showcase their products at student marketplaces and sales bazaars. Attendees will experience firsthand the entrepreneurial spirit of young people who are transforming challenges into opportunities - and reshaping the future of innovation. Each BUILDFest gives these changemakers real-world experience, confidence, and the chance to turn their dreams into reality.

Upcoming BUILDFest events:



BUILDFest D.C. – May 14 at Capital Turnaround, Washington, D.C



BUILDFest SWPA – May 21 at OneValley at the Roundhouse, Pittsburg



BUILDFest Boston – May 27 at Fenway Park, Bosto



BUILDFest Los Angeles – May 29 at Loyola Marymount University

BUILDFest New York – June 4 at BRIC House, Brookly

BUILDFest events uplift our entire national community by empowering young entrepreneurs and offering attendees the chance to help fund BUILD's continued use of entrepreneurship education to ignite the potential of youth from under-resourced communities for over 25 years. Join us in celebrating the next generation of innovators, leaders, and changemakers!

For more information, visit

Media Contacts:

Julie Tumasz

BUILD, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

571-481-8117

SOURCE BUILD

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED