Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results From 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the“Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held May 8, 2025 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at eight, electing eight proposed director nominees and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors. The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes cast and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Ronald Eckhardt 281,658,153 99.1 2,612,876 0.9 Angela Avery 282,469,547 99.4 1,801,482 0.6 Bryan Begley 275,896,264 97.1 8,374,765 2.9 Robert Broen 283,592,923 99.8 678,106 0.2 John Festival 205,388,503 72.3 78,882,526 27.7 Marty Proctor 280,816,256 98.8 3,454,773 1.2 Marnie Smith 283,480,131 99.7 790,898 0.3 Theresa Roessel 283,458,217 99.7 812,812 0.3

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca's light oil assets are held in a private subsidiary (Duvernay Energy Corporation) in which Athabasca owns a 70% equity interest. Athabasca's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol“ATH”. For more information, visit .

