Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results From 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|No.
|%
|No.
|%
|Ronald Eckhardt
|281,658,153
|99.1
|2,612,876
|0.9
|Angela Avery
|282,469,547
|99.4
|1,801,482
|0.6
|Bryan Begley
|275,896,264
|97.1
|8,374,765
|2.9
|Robert Broen
|283,592,923
|99.8
|678,106
|0.2
|John Festival
|205,388,503
|72.3
|78,882,526
|27.7
|Marty Proctor
|280,816,256
|98.8
|3,454,773
|1.2
|Marnie Smith
|283,480,131
|99.7
|790,898
|0.3
|Theresa Roessel
|283,458,217
|99.7
|812,812
|0.3
About Athabasca Oil Corporation
Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca's light oil assets are held in a private subsidiary (Duvernay Energy Corporation) in which Athabasca owns a 70% equity interest. Athabasca's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol“ATH”. For more information, visit .
|For more information, please contact:
| Matthew Taylor
Chief Financial Officer
1-403-817-9104
...
| Robert Broen
President and CEO
1-403-817-9190
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment