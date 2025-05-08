Magna Announces 2025 Annual & Special Meeting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AURORA, Ontario, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2025 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2025. A total of 221,621,186 Common Shares or 78.66% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows: a. Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes FOR Nominee Votes FOR Mary S. Chan 98.05% William A. Ruh 88.30% Hon. V. Peter Harder 98.56% Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera 85.59% Jan R. Hauser 99.48% Peter Sklar 99.87% Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) 99.53% Matthew Tsien 88.33% Jay K. Kunkel 99.53% Dr. Thomas Weber 99.02% Robert F. MacLellan 99.12% Lisa S. Westlake 88.33% Mary Lou Maher 99.57%



b. Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR Reappointment of Deloitte 99.06% Ratification of Stock Option Plan 95.45% Say on Pay 81.44%



Based on the voting results, all 13 nominees were elected to the Board, Deloitte was reappointed as independent auditor, the 2025 Stock Option Plan was ratified and the“Say on Pay” resolution was approved – in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix“A” to this press release.

Following the annual meeting, Magna's Board confirmed:



Robert F. MacLellan as Board Chair;

Mary Lou Maher as Audit Committee Chair

Hon. V. Peter Harder as Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee Chair;

William A. Ruh as Technology Committee Chair; and Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Talent Oversight and Compensation Committee Chair.



ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of approximately 167,000(1) employees across 342 manufacturing operations and 103 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries(2). With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

_________________________________

(1) Number of employees includes approximately 155,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

(2) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

Appendix“A” VOTING RESULTS - 2025 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Resolution

Votes For Votes Withheld/Against #

%

#

%

Elect Mary S. Chan as Director 209,018,939 98.05%

4,159,027 1.95% Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director 210,120,081

98.56% 3,059,219

1.44% Elect Jan R. Hauser as Director 212,077,567 99.48% 1,101,734 0.52% Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director 212,174,381 99.53% 1,004,920

0.47% Elect Jay K. Kunkel as Director 212,169,825 99.53% 1,009,477 0.47% Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director 211,303,211

99.12% 1,876,060

0.88% Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director 212,257,273 99.57% 921,998

0.43% Elect William A. Ruh as Director 188,240,636

88.30% 24,938,565

11.70% Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director 182,460,897 85.59% 30,717,994

14.41% Elect Peter Sklar as Director 212,893,103

99.87% 285,712

0.13% Elect Matthew Tsien as Director 188,302,364 88.33% 24,876,868 11.67% Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director 211,089,923 99.02% 2,089,179

0.98% Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director 188,290,938 88.33% 24,884,919

11.67% Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor 219,528,061

99.06% 2,090,531 0.94% Ratification of 2025 Stock Option Plan 203,483,387

95.45% 9,692,621

4.55% Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 173,620,127 81.44% 39,555,176

18.56%

