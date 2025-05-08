Navient Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2025 second quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The second quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2025.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that help millions of people achieve success. Learn more at navient.com .

Contact:

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 317-806-8775, ...

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, ...