New Gym In Orange, CT - Premier 24/7 Gym With Sauna, Pump Room Fitness: Founded By Pro Bikini Bodybuilder

- Darlene SannerORANGE, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pump Room Fitness , Orange's newest state-of-the-art 24/7 gym, officially opened its doors this month with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 17, 2025. Founded by pro bikini bodybuilder and entrepreneur Darlene Sanner, the facility offers a unique, high-performance environment for local lifters, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts seeking more than just a place to work out.Located at 33 Old Tavern Road, Orange, CT 06477, Pump Room Fitness delivers an exceptional training experience featuring top-tier equipment, an infrared sauna, a posing room, personal training, nutrition coaching, and competition preparation services.“Fitness has transformed my life - physically, mentally, and emotionally. I wanted to create a space where others could experience that same transformation,” said Sanner.“Pump Room Fitness is not just a gym in Orange, CT. It's a community where people push limits and shatter boundaries.”A Lifelong Passion Turned BusinessSanner's journey into fitness began in childhood, playing basketball and soccer. After becoming a mother of five and managing a successful family-owned auto business - Atlantic Rover Center in Milford, CT - she returned to her passion for fitness.In January 2022, she began competing in bodybuilding, earning her WBFF Pro Card in the open bikini category at her first show. She later competed internationally, placing 3rd and 2nd at WBFF Pro events, before switching to the NPC federation where she earned first place in Open Bikini in July 2024. She is now preparing for national-level competition with the goal of earning her IFBB Pro Card.Her experience in competitive fitness and entrepreneurship inspired her to open Pump Room Fitness - a place where serious lifters and beginners alike can train in a motivating and supportive environment.State-of-the-Art Facility Designed for ResultsPump Room Fitness distinguishes itself from other gyms in Orange, CT by offering:24/7 Access: Workout anytime - perfect for busy schedules.4000 sq ft of Premium Space: Designed for both function and aesthetics.Top-of-the-Line Equipment: Including Precor, Rep Fitness, Hoist, and BootyBuilder machines.Infrared Sauna: For recovery and wellness.Posing Room: Ideal for competitors to perfect their stage presence.Private Training & Nutrition Coaching: Tailored to individual goals.Clean, Friendly Atmosphere: A cool vibe that excites members to lift weights and improve themselves.Whether you're a bodybuilder, a powerlifter, or someone new to fitness, Pump Room Fitness offers the tools and community needed to succeed.Grand Opening Celebration Draws Community SupportThe April 17th ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by local fitness enthusiasts, family members, and Barry Lee Cohen, CEO of the Amity Chamber of Commerce. The event celebrated not just the opening of a new gym, but the launch of a movement promoting health, strength, and self-confidence in the Orange, CT area.“We're thrilled to welcome Pump Room Fitness to the Orange business community,” said Cohen.“Darlene's vision is inspiring, and this facility brings real value to local residents.”Special Grand Opening OfferTo celebrate the grand opening, Pump Room Fitness is offering a Join for $1 + 30 days free promotion with a 12-month commitment - making it easier than ever to become part of this growing community.About Pump Room FitnessPump Room Fitness is a 24/7 gym in Orange, CT, serving bodybuilders, lifters, and anyone dedicated to improving their fitness. Founded by pro bikini competitor and entrepreneur Darlene Sanner, the facility offers a full range of training equipment, recovery amenities, and personal coaching in a motivating, community-focused atmosphere. Members can expect high-quality machines, an IR sauna, a posing room, and a clean, friendly environment built for serious results.For more information, visit pumproom

