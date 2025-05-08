Biolife Solutions Updates Earnings Call Information
BOTHELL, Wash., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS ) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of cell processing tools and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") market, is announcing corrected call-in numbers for their Earnings Call this afternoon at 4:30pm ET. If you are joining, please use 1-833-630-0431 if calling from the United States or 1-412-317-1808 if dialing internationally.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife is a leading developer and supplier of cell processing tools and services for the CGT market. Our expertise facilitates the commercialization of new therapies by supplying solutions that maintain the health and function of biologic materials during the collection, development, manufacturing and distribution. For more information, please visit , and follow BioLife on LinkedIn and X .
Media & Investor Relations
At the Company
Troy Wichterman
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 402-1400
[email protected]
Investors
Alliance Advisors IR
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]
SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment