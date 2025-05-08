No Tickets, No Hassle, Just Fun With Summertime Sunkissed Vacations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Florida's Historic Coast is offering hot deals for early summer Florida explorers

St. Augustine, FL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida's Historic Coast is offering stress-free adventures with a selection of exclusive offers from lodging and attractions designed for those who are just a stone's throw away. Rediscover the sunshine and stay close to home while saving those vacation days.

With a central location in Historic Downtown St. Augustine, a rooftop pool, spa services at Poseidon Spa, and fine dining at the Cordova Coastal Chophouse & Bar, the Casa Monica Resort & Spa is a historic property with luxury amenities. Guests who book three or more nights can enjoy an extended getaway with a $100 hotel credit, breakfast for two, a complimentary room upgrade, and complimentary daily turndown service.

Also in St. Augustine's Historic District, Casa de Sueños , centrally located in the Historic District and the St. Francis Inn with its romantic rooms and suites, and a peaceful and private-walled courtyard garden are each offering a generous extended stay incentive of 20% off for two or more weeknight stays through the summer.

For a beach staycation, the 4 Diamond Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort , Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa , and Ponte Vedra Inn & Club each offer oceanfront locations with access to miles of unspoiled beaches. For a private beach house, Distinctive Beach Rentals has a collection of homes and condos in Ponte Vedra Beach. RV Road warriors can save when they linger longer at Ocean Grove RV Resort . And the pet-friendly Southern Oaks Inn is giving a third night free with a two-night stay.

Soak up the sun and enjoy the delicious flavors of Florida's Historic Coast with $20 off all food pairing tours with The Tasting Tours . For beverages with a side of spooky, the St. Augustine Booze and Boos Nightly Spirits Ghost Tours visits St. Augustine's most haunted locations, with stops to enjoy spirits of both kinds. Villa Zorayda Museum is a 19th-century architectural masterpiece that houses an impressive art and antiques collection is offering a 30 percent off adult general admission to learn about the villa's 138-year history. Visitors can also save this spring and summer with the St. Augustine Free Walking Tour and 50 percent off admission to Potter's Wax Museum .

Sunkissed Staycation offers are available for a limited time and must be booked by June 30, 2025.

Florida's Historic Coast is full of Must-Do Experiences for visitors near and far. Use the handy trip planner to create a Sunkissed Staycation full of sunshine and memories.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville , Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine , and and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

The Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Oceanfront Resort Sunrise on St. Augustine Beach

