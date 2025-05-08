ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2025
|
(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.
|
Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
3/31/2024
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
Vegetation Management
|
|
$ 163,890
|
|
$ 223,747
|
Industrial Equipment
|
|
227,060
|
|
201,839
|
Total net sales
|
|
390,950
|
|
425,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
288,109
|
|
313,954
|
Gross margin
|
|
102,841
|
|
111,632
|
|
|
26.3 %
|
|
26.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administration expense
|
|
54,330
|
|
60,594
|
Amortization expense
|
|
4,049
|
|
4,059
|
Income from operations
|
|
44,462
|
|
46,979
|
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
11.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(3,194)
|
|
(6,091)
|
Interest income
|
|
1,238
|
|
801
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
(663)
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
41,843
|
|
41,787
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
10,043
|
|
9,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 31,800
|
|
$ 32,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 2.65
|
|
$ 2.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 2.64
|
|
$ 2.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
11,990
|
|
11,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
12,048
|
|
12,020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 200,274
|
|
|
$ 121,802
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
339,596
|
|
|
392,940
|
|
Inventories
|
|
356,406
|
|
|
384,488
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
14,958
|
|
|
16,301
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
911,234
|
|
|
915,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental equipment, net
|
|
57,198
|
|
|
43,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
159,183
|
|
|
164,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
204,582
|
|
|
205,452
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
147,899
|
|
|
163,909
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
24,598
|
|
|
26,616
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 1,504,694
|
|
|
$ 1,519,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
$ 104,977
|
|
|
$ 103,409
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
18,725
|
|
|
17,596
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
73,006
|
|
|
77,349
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
|
15,009
|
|
|
15,008
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
211,717
|
|
|
213,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
|
201,789
|
|
|
306,525
|
|
Long-term tax liability
|
|
626
|
|
|
2,633
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
24,201
|
|
|
24,335
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
9,300
|
|
|
16,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,057,061
|
|
|
956,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 1,504,694
|
|
|
$ 1,519,420
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.
Attachment 1 discloses Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, related to the impact of non-recurring items, of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Attachment 2 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division. Attachment 3 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Attachment 4 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").
|
Attachment 1
|
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share numbers)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Impact of Non-recurring Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income - GAAP
|
|
$ 44,462
|
|
$ 46,979
|
(add: workforce reduction)
|
|
82
|
|
481
|
Adjusted Operating Income - non-GAAP
|
|
$ 44,544
|
|
$ 47,460
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income - GAAP
|
|
$ 31,800
|
|
$ 32,120
|
(add: workforce reduction)
|
|
62
|
|
370
|
Adjusted Net Income - non-GAAP
|
|
$ 31,862
|
|
$ 32,490
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS - GAAP
|
|
$ 2.64
|
|
$ 2.67
|
(add: workforce reduction)
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.03
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS - non-GAAP
|
|
$ 2.65
|
|
$ 2.70
|
Attachment 2
|
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
Change due to currency
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% change
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vegetation Management
|
$ 163,890
|
|
$ 223,747
|
|
(26.8) %
|
|
$ (3,129)
|
|
(1.4) %
|
Industrial Equipment
|
227,060
|
|
201,839
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
(2,907)
|
|
(1.4) %
|
Total net sales
|
$ 390,950
|
|
$ 425,586
|
|
(8.1) %
|
|
$ (6,036)
|
|
(1.4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attachment 3
|
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Net Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities
|
|
$ 15,009
|
|
$ 15,008
|
|
|
Long-term debt,net of current
|
|
201,789
|
|
306,525
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
$ 216,798
|
|
$ 321,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash
|
|
200,274
|
|
121,802
|
|
|
Total Debt Net of Cash
|
|
$ 16,524
|
|
$ 199,731
|
|
$ (183,207)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 31,800
|
|
$ 32,120
|
|
$ 115,610
|
|
$ 115,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest, net
|
|
1,956
|
|
5,290
|
|
14,577
|
|
17,911
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
10,043
|
|
9,667
|
|
34,074
|
|
33,698
|
Depreciation
|
|
9,445
|
|
8,935
|
|
37,367
|
|
36,857
|
Amortization
|
|
4,049
|
|
4,059
|
|
16,217
|
|
16,227
|
EBITDA
|
|
$ 57,293
|
|
$ 60,071
|
|
$ 217,845
|
|
$ 220,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attachment 4
|
|
Alamo Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Vegetation Management Division Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
$ 189,493
|
|
$ 271,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
163,890
|
|
223,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Operations
|
|
13,312
|
|
21,679
|
|
|
8.1 %
|
|
9.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
4,052
|
|
4,333
|
Amortization
|
|
2,920
|
|
2,931
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
(303)
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
19,981
|
|
29,115
|
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
13.0 %
|
Industrial Equipment Division Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
$ 513,215
|
|
$ 559,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
227,060
|
|
201,839
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Operations
|
|
31,150
|
|
25,300
|
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
5,393
|
|
4,602
|
Amortization
|
|
1,129
|
|
1,128
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
(360)
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
37,312
|
|
30,956
|
|
|
16.4 %
|
|
15.3 %
